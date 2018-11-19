New, all-Republican Senate majority forms

The Alaska Senate announced a new, all-Republican majority Sunday.
Anchorage Sen. Cathy Giessel will be the Senate president when the 31st Legislature is sworn in on Jan. 15.
Anchorage Sen. Mia Costello will be the Senate majority leader and Fairbanks Sen. John Coghill will chair the Rules Committee. Kodiak Sen. Gary Stevens will be chair the Legislative Council.
The co-chairs of the Senate Finance Committee will be Sen. Bert Stedman of Sitka and Sen. Natasha von Imhof of Anchorage. Stedman will oversee the operating budget, while von Imhof will handle the capital budget.
Giessel said in a press release, “The Senate is committed to listening to Alaskans who have made their priorities clear: the state budget, public safety and protecting the Permanent Fund and the dividend.”
The caucus said it includes all 13 Republican senators. This excludes Fairbanks Sen. Pete Kelly, who is trailing Democrat Scott Kawasaki in an unresolved election.
It would be the first majority with no Democrats since 2006. Bethel Democrat Lyman Hoffman has been in the majority the past two years.
Recent headlines
-
Motocross proposal back in front of Ketchikan Borough AssemblyIf built, the motoplex would offer different types of racing including drag races, go-kart races, motocross, legends-car races and bicycle races.
-
ADF&G predicts weak pink salmon harvest in 2019If the forecast is accurate, 2019 would be the lowest odd-year pink harvest since 1987. The Department of Fish and Game says the return of warm water temperatures to the North Pacific may have a negative impact on the future survival of pink salmon.
-
Alaska Municipal League panel spotlights statewide housing shortages, homelessnessThe Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is working with statewide partners to hire a rural homelessness coordinator.
-
Regional manager appointed to lead Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentTamika Ledbetter currently manages the Anchorage/Mat-Su Economic Region for the department.