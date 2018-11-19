LISTEN: Pat Henry Radio Tribute

On Saturday, November 17, 2018, Riley Woodford hosted a special radio tribute to the late Pat Henry in the KRNN radio studio. Pat was a musician and longtime supporter of the Juneau music community among other endeavors. He passed on October 5, 2018. Guests included Jeanie, Katie and Hiram Henry, Riley and Haley Woodford, Terry Schwartz, Tony Tengs and Libby Stringer.
There will also be a celebration of life potluck party for Pat on December 1,
2018, at McPhetres Hall, beginning at 2 p.m.
