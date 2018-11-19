LISTEN: Pat Henry Radio Tribute

By November 19, 2018KRNN

On Saturday, November 17, 2018, Riley Woodford hosted a special radio tribute to the late Pat Henry in the KRNN radio studio. Pat was a musician and longtime supporter of the Juneau music community among other endeavors. He passed on October 5, 2018. Guests included Jeanie, Katie and Hiram Henry, Riley and Haley Woodford, Terry Schwartz, Tony Tengs and Libby Stringer.

Friends and family of Pat Henry playing songs and telling stories as part of KRNN Presents on November 17, 2018. From left to right: Terry Schwartz, Hiram Henry, Libby Sterling, Tony Tengs (in doorway), Haley Woodford, Katie Henry, Jeanie Henry and Riley Woodford. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

There will also be a celebration of life potluck party for Pat on December 1,
2018, at McPhetres Hall, beginning at 2 p.m.

