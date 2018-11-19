Election results 101

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.
State government reporter Andrew Kitchenman will distill election results, and let us know what the gubernatorial transition might mean for Alaskans. KXLL Excellent Radio’s Annie Bartholomew will spin some vinyl, and preview the next pop-up record sale. And Montessori Borealis will talk about its connection with Juneau Grown and the Juneau Public Market.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Can you hold for a minute? State replaces default music with songs by Alaska artistsFive songs by Alaska artists will now cycle through the state phone system's hold music, thanks to a new effort called the Alaska Music On Hold Project.
-
Meet the Socialist Rifle Association. The left’s answer to conservative gun culture.Some progressive gun owners say they're put off by the NRA's rhetoric and politics. Enter the "Socialist Rifle Association."
-
Roland Maw’s PFD fraud and theft trial rescheduled for FebruaryThe former executive director of the United Cook Inlet Drift Association and Board of Fisheries nominee was indicted on 12 felony charges of theft and unsworn falsification related to applying for and receiving Permanent Fund dividends.
-
Outgoing Lt. Gov. Davidson considers political future in AlaskaBack in high school, one of Valerie Nurr'araaluk Davidson's career goals was to one day become governor. The outgoing lieutenant governor has ruled nothing out as far as continuing her life in politics.