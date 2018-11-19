Election results 101

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

State government reporter Andrew Kitchenman will distill election results, and let us know what the gubernatorial transition might mean for Alaskans. KXLL Excellent Radio’s Annie Bartholomew will spin some vinyl, and preview the next pop-up record sale. And Montessori Borealis will talk about its connection with Juneau Grown and the Juneau Public Market.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.