ADF&G predicts weak pink salmon harvest in 2019

The 2019 Southeast Alaska pink salmon harvest is predicted to be weak once again, according to a forecast released Thursday by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The forecast estimates a harvest of 18 million pink salmon, which is roughly half of the recent 10-year average. If the forecast is accurate, 2019 would be the lowest odd-year pink harvest since 1987.
The Gulf of Alaska experienced a warm water anomaly known as “the blob” from 2013 to 2016. Pink salmon that went to sea during those years returned in low numbers.
According to the forecast released by fish and game, although water temperature in the Gulf of Alaska returned to normal in 2017, effects of the blob on pink salmon have persisted. The report goes on to say that the return of warm water temperatures to the North Pacific in 2018 may have a negative impact on the future survival of pink salmon.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Municipal League panel spotlights statewide housing shortages, homelessnessThe Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is working with statewide partners to hire a rural homelessness coordinator.
-
Regional manager appointed to lead Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentTamika Ledbetter currently manages the Anchorage/Mat-Su Economic Region for the department.
-
Dunleavy’s transition asks roughly 1,200 at-will state workers to submit resignationsWhile it’s customary for new administrations to ask some employees to resign, Dunleavy’s transition broadened the request to include all at-will workers.
-
Kawasaki’s lead appears secure for state Senate, LeBon overtakes Dodge for House seatOverseas votes that were mailed by Election Day must arrive by Nov. 21, when the final count will happen.