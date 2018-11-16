Perseverance stages “Franklin” with music by local Marian Call

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, November 19, 2018.
Perseverance Theatre will preview “Franklin,” a play about the infamous lost Franklin expedition of 1845. We’ll learn how we can honor Transgender Remembrance Day, and Saint Vincent DePaul will highlight the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program.
Monday at 7 p.m. on KTOO Juneau, tune in for this month’s re-broadcast of Mudrooms themed “In the Dark.”
Recent headlines
Appeals court upholds decision not to test DNA evidence from 1982 murderThe Alaska Court of Appeals affirmed a superior court ruling Friday and will not test DNA evidence in a 36-year-old double murder case in Juneau. Newton Lambert was convicted of the murder of Anne Benolken in 1982 but acquitted in the killing of her husband, James Benolken.
Coast Guard bill would end EPA permit mandate for fishing boatsFor years, Alaska’s commercial fishing fleet has dreaded a rule that would require an EPA permit for even basic boat discharges, like draining a fish hold or rinsing the deck. Now Congress is on the verge of ditching the requirement forever.
Effect of Dunleavy’s proposed freeze on new state rules is unclearDunleavy’s pick to become commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, Corri Feige, said close examination of regulations that affect developing natural resources is important.
Reconnecting with roots at Alaska Native languages summitThe three-day language summit brought together nearly 80 speakers of the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian languages: Lingít, X̱aad Kíl and Sm’algyax.