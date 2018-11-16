Perseverance stages “Franklin” with music by local Marian Call

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, November 19, 2018.

Perseverance Theatre will preview “Franklin,” a play about the infamous lost Franklin expedition of 1845. We’ll learn how we can honor Transgender Remembrance Day, and Saint Vincent DePaul will highlight the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program.

Monday at 7 p.m. on KTOO Juneau, tune in for this month’s re-broadcast of Mudrooms themed “In the Dark.”