Newscast – Friday, Nov. 16, 2018

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018

  • Alaska Seaplanes is continuing seasonal direct flights from Juneau to Whitehorse next spring; tourism organizations in both cities are excited about the 55-minute route
  • Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian speakers reconnected with their language roots during a three-day language summit this week
  • Governor-elect Mike Dunleavy has asked all state workers who serve at the pleasure of the governor to resign and reapply for their jobs
  • Dunleavy wants to freeze any new regulations the Walker administration issued going back to election day
