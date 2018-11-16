Newscast – Friday, Nov. 16, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska Seaplanes is continuing seasonal direct flights from Juneau to Whitehorse next spring; tourism organizations in both cities are excited about the 55-minute route
- Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian speakers reconnected with their language roots during a three-day language summit this week
- Governor-elect Mike Dunleavy has asked all state workers who serve at the pleasure of the governor to resign and reapply for their jobs
- Dunleavy wants to freeze any new regulations the Walker administration issued going back to election day
Kawasaki’s lead appears secure for state Senate, LeBon overtakes Dodge for House seatOverseas votes that were mailed by Election Day must arrive by Nov. 21, when the final count will happen.
How El Niño and ‘the blob’ will affect Juneau snowThis November has not been promising for snow so far. In general, NOAA data and models call for warmer and wetter conditions this winter in Southeast Alaska.
