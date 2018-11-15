Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018

In this newscast:
- Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy says he wants to halt the creation of any new regulations until he takes office,
- British Columbia renews efforts to clean up the Tulsequah Chief Mine,
- the Trump administration proposes offshore oil development in the Beaufort Sea, and
- a three-day Native language summit wraps up in Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Reconnecting with roots at Alaska Native languages summitThe three-day language summit brought together nearly 80 speakers of the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian languages: Lingít, X̱aad Kíl and Sm’algyax.
-
Shrugging off lawsuit, Trump administration forges ahead with offshore Arctic drilling proposalIf the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is going to hold an oil lease sale in the Beaufort Sea in 2019, the environmental review process needs to start now.
-
The only thing people in Crooked Creek agree on about the Donlin Mine is that it’s comingSome residents of Crooked Creek see the potential for much needed economic development while others see the possible disruption of their subsistence lifestyle.
-
Native leaders want Ketchikan school district to close ‘achievement gap’Data compiled by the school district and the Ketchikan Indian Community shows that Alaska Native students have lower proficiency than Caucasian students in English/language arts and math.