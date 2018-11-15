Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018

  • Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy says he wants to halt the creation of any new regulations until he takes office,
  • British Columbia renews efforts to clean up the Tulsequah Chief Mine,
  • the Trump administration proposes offshore oil development in the Beaufort Sea, and
  • a three-day Native language summit wraps up in Juneau.
