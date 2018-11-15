How to cook for hundreds at the Glory Hall

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Friday, November 16, 2018.

Glory Hall director Mariya Lovishchuk will share some of the soup kitchen’s favorite recipes for Foodie Friday. We’ll meet some touring Alaskan filmmakers who are presenting in Juneau, and author Leland Hale will discuss “Alaska’s Worst Unsolved Mass Murder.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.