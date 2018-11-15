Anchorage teachers, school district reach contract agreement

Negotiators for Anchorage teachers and the city school district have reached a tentative agreement on an employment contract.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports the Anchorage Education Association and the Anchorage School District completed a deal Wednesday night for a three-year contract through 2021.
The tentative agreement must be approved by votes of teachers and the Anchorage School Board before it can take effect.
The school district in an announcement released few details of the terms. Officials said more information will be released at a joint press conference that has not been scheduled.
The Anchorage Education Association represents about 3,300 educators.
Negotiations have taken months. After a stalemate, the two sides agreed to work with federal mediators.
