Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

By November 14, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski spotlights a new report on murdered and missing Alaska Native women,
  • structural changes have pushed rates of military service among Alaska Natives down over time, and
  • Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy announces intentions to freeze regulations and his pick to lead the Department of Natural Resources.
