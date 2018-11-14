Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

In this newscast:
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski spotlights a new report on murdered and missing Alaska Native women,
- structural changes have pushed rates of military service among Alaska Natives down over time, and
- Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy announces intentions to freeze regulations and his pick to lead the Department of Natural Resources.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy selects Corri Feige as natural resources commissionerCorri Feige is not new to the agency she will now lead — she was previously the head of DNR's Division of Oil and Gas under Gov. Bill Walker.
-
British Columbia steps in over Tulsequah Chief Mine cleanupBritish Columbia is taking steps to fully clean up the abandoned Tulsequah Chief Mine. The defunct Canadian mine upstream from the Taku River has been leaching acid for more than 60 years.
-
Judge allows some political signs, but maintains state ban on highway billboardsAn Anchorage Superior Court judge issued a final order on the lawsuit, which was filed in August by the ACLU of Alaska, the group Dunleavy for Alaska and Palmer resident Eric Siebels.
-
Report cites weak reporting on missing, killed Native womenThe Urban Indian Health Institute conducted the report over the past year amid concern that Native American and Alaska Native women are vanishing in high numbers, despite a lack of government data to identify the full scope of the problem.