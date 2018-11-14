Hunter dies west of Juneau after falling from canoe

A man hunting west of Juneau died when he fell from a canoe into ocean water.
The Juneau Empire reports the 64-year-old man died Tuesday near Young Bay off Admiralty Island. The bay is near the back side of Douglas Island.
Petty Officer First Class Charly Hengen says the man was hunting with his son and another person.
The man fell 150 yards (137 meters) off shore. He wore a float coat and floated near shore, where his son pulled him out.
Hengen says it’s not known how he fell or how long he was in the water.
The man’s son administered CPR until Coast Guard responders took over. They flew him by helicopter to Juneau.
He was pronounced dead at Bartlett Regional Hospital.
The man’s name was not released.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the age of the man who died. The Coast Guard and Juneau Police Department say he was 64, not 60.
