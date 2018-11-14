Bob Sam, Tlingit storyteller and scholar, on respecting our ancestors

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, November 14, 2018.

Bob Sam, Tlingit storyteller and scholar, will preview his Evening at Egan talk on respecting our ancestors. Pianist Nic Temple will highlight his Friday-night concert, Trail Mix will tell us about their 25th anniversary dinner and auction, and we’ll explore the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.