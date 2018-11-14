Bob Sam, Tlingit storyteller and scholar, on respecting our ancestors

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, November 14, 2018.
Bob Sam, Tlingit storyteller and scholar, will preview his Evening at Egan talk on respecting our ancestors. Pianist Nic Temple will highlight his Friday-night concert, Trail Mix will tell us about their 25th anniversary dinner and auction, and we’ll explore the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy selects Corri Feige as natural resources commissionerCorri Feige is not new to the agency she will now lead — she was previously the head of DNR's Division of Oil and Gas under Gov. Bill Walker.
-
British Columbia steps in over Tulsequah Chief Mine cleanupBritish Columbia is taking steps to fully clean up the abandoned Tulsequah Chief Mine. The defunct Canadian mine upstream from the Taku River has been leaching acid for more than 60 years.
-
Judge allows some political signs, but maintains state ban on highway billboardsAn Anchorage Superior Court judge issued a final order on the lawsuit, which was filed in August by the ACLU of Alaska, the group Dunleavy for Alaska and Palmer resident Eric Siebels.
-
Report cites weak reporting on missing, killed Native womenThe Urban Indian Health Institute conducted the report over the past year amid concern that Native American and Alaska Native women are vanishing in high numbers, despite a lack of government data to identify the full scope of the problem.