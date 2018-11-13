Newscast – Tues. November 13, 2018

In this newscast:

  • How the Department of Transportation has had to alter its winter game plan to account for climate change
  • Fairbanks has hired two law firms in preparation to sue the manufacturers of chemical compounds that have contaminated city groundwater
  • Alaskan firefighting crews are going south to help fight California fires
