Newscast – Tues. November 13, 2018

In this newscast:
Recent headlines
Dems Kawasaki and Dodge take leads from questioned ballots, absentees still to be countedIf Kathryn Dodge wins her race, the Alaska House could be split 20-20 with members of a mostly Democratic caucus and a Republican caucus.
Seasonal cold weather emergency shelter begins operations ThursdayThis is the second winter the City and Borough of Juneau will operate the shelter. The facility in the old state public safety building on Whittier Street sleeps up to 28 people and operates from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through April 15.
City of Fairbanks lawyers up to sue chemical company over contaminated waterThe mayor says the possible lawsuit would target the 3M Company, the Minnesota-based firm that manufactures the compounds.
As the climate changes, Alaska’s DOT works to keep up"I can recall a time where we would have maybe one good freezing rain event a winter," said Tom Grman. "And then several winters ago, those were really prevalent."