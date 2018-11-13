Juneau winter weather forecast

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

For Weather Wednesday, NOAA meteorologists will let us know what kind of winter to expect this year. We’ll get a preview of Theatre at Latitude 58’s production of “Matilda,” and hear about upcoming high school hockey games.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

