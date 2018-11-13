Juneau winter weather forecast

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.
For Weather Wednesday, NOAA meteorologists will let us know what kind of winter to expect this year. We’ll get a preview of Theatre at Latitude 58’s production of “Matilda,” and hear about upcoming high school hockey games.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
In a warming Arctic, October in Utqiaġvik presents an especially striking pictureBilly Adams, a hunter in his 50s, says that when he was growing up in Utqiagvik, there was almost always ice attached to the shore by now.
Dunleavy to be sworn in as governor in NoorvikThe village, about 40 miles from Kotzebue, is where his wife Rose Dunleavy is from.
Alaska man sentenced for faking death to avoid prison termFederal prosecutors say the U.S. Coast Guard spent $384,261 searching for 35-year-old Ryan Meganack after his girlfriend, who was part of the scheme, reported him missing off Port Graham.
Juneau police report car theft and vandalism along Glacier HighwayA car reported stolen Friday was later recovered, but 12 cars in the area were also reported vandalized. The Juneau Police Department has a possible suspect and believes the incidents are connected.