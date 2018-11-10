Dunleavy to be sworn in as governor in Noorvik

Mike Dunleavy will be sworn in as the next Alaska governor in Noorvik, about 40 miles from Kotzebue.
The Northwest Arctic Borough village is where his wife Rose Dunleavy is from. Dunleavy announced the location on Saturday, to the Alaska Outdoor Council in Fairbanks.
A release from Dunleavy’s transition team said the governor-elect chose Noorvik to honor residents of rural Alaska.
Dunleavy will be the third governor in Alaska history to be sworn in outside of the State Capitol in Juneau. Sarah Palin and Sean Parnell had their ceremonies in Fairbanks.
Dunleavy’s swearing in will be on Dec. 3. He will hold his inaugural celebration the next day in Wasilla, where he lives. Dunleavy’s transition team will announce celebrations in other communities as the details are confirmed.
