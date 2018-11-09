On Monday, in lieu of Juneau Afternoon, we feature The Moth Veterans Day Special 2018: Hope and Glory.

In this hour, four stories of determination, hope and battling for both survival and respect. From bootcamp in Fort Bragg to base camp in Kirkuk, Iraq; from the front lines to the home front. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

That’s The Moth Veterans Day Special Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune into KTOO at 7 p.m. Monday night for Mind Over Matter with host Elaine Schroeder who has a conversation with Dr. Bob Urata about palliative care.