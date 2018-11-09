On Monday, in lieu of Juneau Afternoon, we feature The Moth Veterans Day Special 2018: Hope and Glory.
In this hour, four stories of determination, hope and battling for both survival and respect. From bootcamp in Fort Bragg to base camp in Kirkuk, Iraq; from the front lines to the home front. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
That’s The Moth Veterans Day Special Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune into KTOO at 7 p.m. Monday night for Mind Over Matter with host Elaine Schroeder who has a conversation with Dr. Bob Urata about palliative care.
Recent headlines
Feds sue to recover cost of M/V Challenger cleanupThe federal government is suing to recover more than $2.5 million spent cleaning up a World War II-era tugboat that sank in Juneau's Gastineau Channel.
Juneau residents join nationwide protests following ouster of Attorney General SessionsNearly 100 Juneau residents turned out Thursday night in support of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation. Similar gatherings were planned across Alaska.
Watch: Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy transition team press conferenceAccording to a press release from the Dunleavy transition team, Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy's chief of staff Tuckerman Babcock plans to announce "several key transition appointments."
Dunleavy names Alaska Republican chairman as his chief of staffIn his first public appearance since Election Day, the governor-elect also named his former campaign manager as his senior policy adviser, and he told mining industry leaders that Alaska is open for business.