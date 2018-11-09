Watch: Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy transition team press conference

(Video courtesy KTUU)
According to a press release from the Dunleavy transition team, Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff Tuckerman Babcock plans to announce “several key transition appointments.”
Dunleavy announced Babcock’s role at a press conference yesterday.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau residents join nationwide protests following ouster of Attorney General SessionsNearly 100 Juneau residents turned out Thursday night in support of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation. Similar gatherings were planned across Alaska.
-
Dunleavy names Alaska Republican chairman as his chief of staffIn his first public appearance since Election Day, the governor-elect also named his former campaign manager as his senior policy adviser, and he told mining industry leaders that Alaska is open for business.
-
Mock election helps Nome students — and their parents — prepare for the real thingTuesday’s mock elections weren’t meant for students just to play or pretend. Students spent time researching the candidates on various websites and by perusing different campaign commercials.
-
Federal agency lifts ‘immediate jeopardy’ status from Dillingham hospitalKanakanak Hospital was first placed in immediate jeopardy on Sept. 27. After a complaint was made, a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services investigator conducted a survey and noted serious deficiencies in the hospital’s pharmacy.