Tidal Echoes open for artful submissions

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
We’ll learn how to submit to Tidal Echoes, UAS’s literary and art journal. The Juneau Economic Development Council will tell us about Juneau Startup Weekend, and we’ll check in with the Red Cross.
Recent headlines
-
Feds sue to recover cost of M/V Challenger cleanupThe federal government is suing to recover more than $2.5 million spent cleaning up a World War II-era tugboat that sank in Juneau's Gastineau Channel.
-
Juneau residents join nationwide protests following ouster of Attorney General SessionsNearly 100 Juneau residents turned out Thursday night in support of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation. Similar gatherings were planned across Alaska.
-
Watch: Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy transition team press conferenceAccording to a press release from the Dunleavy transition team, Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy's chief of staff Tuckerman Babcock plans to announce "several key transition appointments."
-
Dunleavy names Alaska Republican chairman as his chief of staffIn his first public appearance since Election Day, the governor-elect also named his former campaign manager as his senior policy adviser, and he told mining industry leaders that Alaska is open for business.