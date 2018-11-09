Newscast – Fri. November 9, 2018

In this newscast:
- Dunleavy taps Sean Parnell for gas line advice
- Feds sue to recover cost of MV Challenger cleanup
- Fall whaling in Utqiaġvik: joy, excitement and this year, mourning too
- Offshore oil development case heard in U.S. District Court
Recent headlines
-
Fairweather gets reprieve in draft ferry scheduleThe MV Fairweather would make three runs a week up Lynn Canal, plus a weekly run to Sitka. Its sister ship has been tied up since 2015 due to cost-cutting.
-
Court hears arguments in case that could curtail Arctic Ocean oil drillingThe U.S. District Court in Anchorage heard arguments in a case that could determine whether millions of acres of Arctic waters should be closed to oil development.
-
Gold exploration near Herbert Glacier excites investorsEnthusiasm over drilling test results caused Grande Portage Resources stock to rally temporarily. Financial filings infer as much as $400 million worth of gold on claims near Herbert Glacier.
-
Canadian board game convention lures Southeast Alaska’s tabletop gaming enthusiastsThe tourism season has come to a close, and that means that things in Southeast Alaska are slowing down for the winter. For some, that also means we're entering peak board game season.