Trump administration downsizes NPR-A lease sale after little interest last year

The Trump administration is offering substantially less land for oil leasing in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, or NPR-A, than it did last year.
At its annual oil and gas lease sale, the Bureau of Land Management will offer 254 tracts for bid -that’s close to three million acres of the federally managed Reserve, which is west of Prudhoe Bay.
Last year, the Trump administration put 900 tracts up for bid, adding up to over 10 million acres. That was the most land ever offered to oil and gas companies in the Reserve. But last year’s sale attracted little interest — oil companies only bid on seven tracts.
Still, NPR-A is seeing a surge of oil development, led by ConocoPhillips. The company is pursuing several large projects in the northeastern part of the Reserve.
Environmental groups have sued the federal government challenging two previous oil lease sales in NPR-A.
In a statement today, the Center for Biological Diversity said “climate change is already underway in Alaska and this lease-sale will only make it worse.”
This year’s NPR-A oil lease sale will be held on December 12.
Recent headlines
-
Haines Police once again authorized to respond to calls outside the townsiteTwo weeks ago, Haines ordered borough police not to provide service outside the Haines townsite. This week, the assembly decided police can respond to calls outside the townsite if there is an articulable crime in progress or an imminent threat to life or property.
-
Watch: press conference with governor-elect Mike DunleavyThe governor-elect will announce several members of his transition team, and cabinet appointments
-
Health care price transparency law may be helpful, but it’s unlikely to make care cheaperBeginning next year, a new law will require health care providers in Alaska to be more transparent about their prices. While it may help prevent sticker shock, experts said the move likely won’t result in cheaper medical procedures.
-
House member named as next speaker lacks votes he needs to be electedThe representative identified Wednesday as the next speaker of the Alaska House currently lacks the 21 votes needed to be elected to the job, according to an interview with one of his colleagues.