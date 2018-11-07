Fermentation 101, and Richard Carstensen presents the natural history of resilience

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Thursday, November 8, 2018.
Julie O’Brien will preview Friday’s Fermentation 101 workshop. Naturalist Richard Carstensen will preview his Evening at Egan presentation on the natural history of resilience. We’ll also check in with the symphony, and preview the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

