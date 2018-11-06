House District 33: Independent Chris Dimond vs. Democrat Sara Hannan

Loading election results…

Update (10:25 p.m.) – David Purdy

With about 82% of precincts reporting, Democrat Sara Hannan is currently in the lead with 54% of the votes counted, compared to independent candidate Chris Dimond with about 42% of the votes counted.

Original story

There are two candidates in the race for House District 33, representing Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus, downtown Juneau and Douglas.

Sara Hannan, the Democratic nominee, is running on a platform prioritizing a balanced state budget, affordable and accessible health care, renewable energy and public education. She was also the only Juneau area legislative candidate in support of Ballot Measure 1, which would increase protections for salmon and other anadromous fish habitats. Hannan is a retired public high school teacher and owns a small business with her husband selling locally-caught fish. She is also a former legislative aide and in 1994, organized Fran Ulmer’s successful campaign for lieutenant governor.

Chris Dimond, an Independent, comes from a background in union organizing, serving in an elected position in the regional carpenters’ union. In that vein, he has continually stressed the importance of securing good-paying jobs as his number one priority for Alaskans, and secured the endorsements of more than a dozen local workers’ unions. His platform also includes balancing the state budget and investing in infrastructure and capital projects. If he wins, Dimond will be the first non-Democrat to represent the Juneau area since 1974. Last week, he earned the endorsement of Gov. Bill Walker.

Both candidates share similar views on most issues, including supporting an income tax, funding fast ferries on the Alaska Marine Highway System and investing in early education. Their widest difference comes in their approaches to infrastructure development — unlike Dimond, Hannan does not support a Juneau access road.

Polls close Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

This story will be updated as election results come in.

