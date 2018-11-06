House District 34: Democrat Andi Story vs. Republican Jerry Nankervis

Loading election results…

Update (10:17 p.m.) – David Purdy

With about 86% of precincts reporting, Andi Story currently has more votes than Jerry Nankervis. Story has 53% of the votes tallied so far and Nankervis has 46%.

Original story

Andi Story and Jerry Nankervis are vying for the open seat in Juneau’s House District 34.

The winner will succeed Democratic Rep. Justin Parish for a two-year term. District 34 includes the entire Mendenhall Valley, Auke Bay and Out the Road.

Story, a Democrat, is a longtime Juneau school board member. Instead of seeking an eighth term on the board, she decided to run for the Alaska Legislature to put her experience in education policy and budgeting to other use. She won the Democratic nomination in August.

Nankervis, a Republican, retired from the Juneau Police Department in 2011 as a captain. He’s now a commercial fisherman and was elected to represent the Valley on the Juneau Assembly in 2012, serving as Deputy Mayor before his term ended last month.

Nankervis and Story both ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility and improved public safety, but they differed on how to pay for state services and taxes. Story has stated support for a state income tax, while Nankervis opposes the idea.

They both support expanded funding for the Alaska Marine Highway System, but Nankervis is staunchly pro-road, meaning he supports extending Juneau’s road north closer to Skagway and Haines.

