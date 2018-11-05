Skulls and bones for Wildlife Wednesday

Scott Burton hosts on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Wildlife Wednesday naturalists will teach us about what we can learn from critters’ skulls and bones. We’ll get an update from the City Museum, and Brett Dillingham will highlight his next storytelling event.
Recent headlines
-
Assembly approves leasing former downtown pocket park for food courtDavid McCasland, who owns fish taco stand Deckhand Dave’s, typically operates with other vendors on the Archipelago Lot by the cruise ship docks in the summer. He plans to turn the current vacant lot that used to be Gunakadeit Park into a seasonal food court.
-
Meyer, Call bring different backgrounds as lieutenant governor candidatesRepublican candidate Kevin Meyer received some criticism over the weekend for saying in June that all students should know English before they attend school.
-
Report: Suicide is Alaska’s fifth-leading cause of deathThe Alaska Department of Health and Social Services report shows that for 2017, suicide was the fifth-leading cause of death in the state. Nationally, it’s the 10th-leading cause.
-
Both major candidates for Alaska governor want higher PFDs. What would it cost?Democrat Mark Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy both want higher dividends, but it's not clear how they intend to pay for them.