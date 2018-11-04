Candidates make get-out-the-vote push ahead of election

ANCHORAGE — Candidates are making their final pitches to voters and working to get Alaskans to the polls with the general election fast approaching.

Republicans plan a rally in Anchorage Sunday for legislative candidates and their top-ticket nominees, U.S. Rep. Don Young and gubernatorial nominee Mike Dunleavy.

The rally is also scheduled to feature U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and former Gov. Sean Parnell.

Sullivan was elected to the Senate in 2014, after defeating then-U.S. Sen. Mark Begich. Begich, a Democrat, is running for governor.

Gov. Bill Walker, who ended his campaign last month, voted early Friday. The independent Walker has offered qualified support for Begich and said he voted for Begich.

Meanwhile, Young’s challenger, independent Alyse Galvin, is in the midst of a four-day blitz of events around the state.