Linking land, sea and society

Learn where the Juneau-area legislative candidates stand on the issues at the League of Women Voters of Juneau’s upcoming forum. The forum is at 7 p.m. Tuesday @360 in the KTOO building. All six Juneau-area candidates for the Alaska House of Representatives and Senate plan to participate.

Juneau Empire reporter Alex McCarthy will moderate.

You can submit questions of your own for the candidates in advance by emailing lwvjuneauak@gmail.com. Please limit your questions to about 30 words.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited, but live video streams will be available through KTOO and the Juneau Empire and on Facebook Live. Live audio will also be broadcast on KTOO at 104.3 FM. Archived versions will also be available online.

The program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. We plan to spend about 90 minutes with the candidates.

The general election is Nov. 6.

This is event is co-sponsored by KTOO, the Juneau Empire, and Juneau Votes.