Sheli DeLaney hosts on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Dr. Allison Bidlack will preview her Evening at Egan talk “Linking Land, Sea, and Society through Integrative Coastal Research.” We’ll check in with the Zach Gordon Youth Center, learn about a tot rave, and preview First Saturday Improv.
Recent headlines
-
This woman came all the way to Alaska from the Pacific Islands to talk climate changeClimate change is threatening remote Alaska villages. It's also hitting other low-lying places around the world, from Bangladesh to the Pacific Islands. Local leaders from those places are at a conference in Girdwood this week.
-
Craig voters reject property tax repealCraig voters overwhelmingly supported paying property taxes by rejecting an anti-tax measure. The city of about 1,200 on Prince of Wales risked losing about a fifth of its revenue stream.
-
Walker, Begich asked to compromise to prevent Dunleavy governorshipThe question came at a Get Out the Native Vote forum in Juneau. Republican candidate Mike Dunleavy wasn’t there.
-
This is only a test: Why your cellphone will buzz Wednesday morningTexts stating "Presidential Alert" will be sent to some 225 million U.S. cellphones at 10:18 a.m. AKDT