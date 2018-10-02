Juneau municipal election results

Related:
The unofficial returns as projected by CBJ:
Live coverage of the returns:
We’ll be live at 8:00 p.m. when polls close to bring you live election returns from Juneau municipal elections.
You can also find the results on Facebook.
Three new members elected to Juneau school boardThree new members have been elected on the Juneau School District Board of Education. Kevin Allen, Paul Kelly and Elizabeth “Ebett” Siddon ran unopposed for three open seats on the board.
Beth Weldon wins mayor’s raceUnofficial results from Tuesday’s election show Weldon earning almost half of the vote in the four-way race.
