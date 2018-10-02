Poet Miriam Wagoner and abstract oil painter Daniel Todd

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Poet Miriam Wagoner will read selections from her work, and we’ll meet abstract oil painter Daniel Todd.
