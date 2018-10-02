Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018

In this newscast:
- The Office of Special Prosecutions formally declines to prosecute the law enforcement officers who shot and killed Cody Eyre last Christmas Eve,
- Gov. Bill Walker and challenger Mark Begich addressed their apparent vote-splitting at a forum while Republican front runner Mike Dunleavy was a no-show, and
- Kids learn about fungi and science during Petersburg’s Rainforest Festival.
Recent headlines
Part of Perseverance Trail to close for maintenanceParks and Recreation will be clearing a rockslide along a portion of Perseverance Trail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. Basin Road will also be closed beyond the Mount Roberts trailhead at times while heavy machinery is in use.
Red Dog Mine, in hunt for more ore, proposes new roadOne of Alaska’s largest mines is moving toward a significant expansion, applying for state and federal permits to build a 10-mile road to a pair of new prospects in a remote part of Northwest Alaska.
Nerdiness and fandom abound at Anchorage’s 13th Annual Senshi ConThere's an instant connection to each other that attendees find appealing. It’s a judgment-free zone and a chance to wear your interests on your sleeve - literally
Now vacant, co-owner of 401 Harris St. begins clean upA downtown property that has been the source of numerous police calls and neighbor complaints over the past two year is now vacant. Efforts are now underway to fix the home up so it can be sold.