Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018

By October 2, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Office of Special Prosecutions formally declines to prosecute the law enforcement officers who shot and killed Cody Eyre last Christmas Eve,
  • Gov. Bill Walker and challenger Mark Begich addressed their apparent vote-splitting at a forum while Republican front runner Mike Dunleavy was a no-show, and
  • Kids learn about fungi and science during Petersburg’s Rainforest Festival.
0

Recent headlines

X