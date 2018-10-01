Newscast – Monday, October 1, 2018

Stories include a fatal bear mauling of a contract mine employee on Admiralty Island and a downtown property identified as a source of neighborhood problems is now vacant.
Recent headlines
Hecla mine reports contract employee killed in fatal bear maulingA company spokesman said this is the first bear-related injury the mine's had since opening in 1989.
Southeast dive fisheries, crab seasons start in OctoberCommercial dive fisheries — including geoduck and sea cucumber — and a fall Dungeness crab season get underway in Southeast Alaska in October.
3 missing, 1 rescued after helicopter crash in Southeast AlaskaThe U.S. Coast Guard rescued a teenage boy who survived a helicopter crash Friday near a bay in Southeast Alaska, but continued searching for three others throughout the day Saturday, including the boy's father and brother.
Watch: Project Playground rebuilding processProject Playground opens on Saturday at noon. The playground burned down in April 2017, and was rebuilt in recent months including some new features and improved accessibility.