Artwork by Alice Tersteeg and Dianne Anderson, and ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. Artists Alice Tersteeg and Dianne Anderson will highlight their First Friday opening. We’ll get a library update, and cast members from Thunder Mountain High School’s production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” will sneak preview this weekend’s performance.
