2 adults and a youth missing after helicopter crash near Lituya Bay

The Coast Guard reports a helicopter crashed near Lituya Bay on Friday with two adults and two adolescents on board.
The group was bound for Yakutat on Friday and reported overdue in the evening. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka sent a Jayhawk helicopter crew to Lituya Bay based on a GPS locator signal.
The Coast Guard said they found a 14-year-old boy who may have had mild hypothermia but appeared to be in good condition. The others have not been located.
Coast Guard helicopters and boat crews out of Sitka and Ketchikan, and a Civil Air Patrol aircraft out of Juneau are continuing the search Saturday.
The Coast Guard did not identify anyone in the group by name, but did note some details. It was a brand new, private helicopter. The pilot reportedly had 40 years of flying experience, including in Alaska.
The group was traveling from Grand Prairie, Texas, to Wasilla.
