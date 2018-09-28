Walker campaign files another complaint against Republican Governors Association

Gov. Bill Walker’s campaign said it has filed a complaint against the Republican Governors Association stemming from the 2014 election.
RGA attorney Michael Adams said the claims alleged Friday are false. He said if the RGA is asked to respond, it “will mount an aggressive defense.”
Walker’s campaign earlier this week filed a complaint with the Alaska Public Offices Commission against Families for Alaska’s Future-Dunleavy. Mike Dunleavy is the Republican nominee for governor.
Walker’s campaign alleged the RGA set up that group in part to shield its donors from public disclosure.
The campaign said the new complaint raises similar questions about RGA activities in 2014.
That year, the RGA donated to a third-party group formed to oppose Walker’s election. The treasurer of that group was Adams.
