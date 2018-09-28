Newscast – Friday, September 28, 2018

Stories include latest update on a man missing in the Bering Sea, the eruption of Mount Veniaminof, and a new mandate by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation to devote at least 5% of assets to Alaska investments.
Recent headlines
Juneau’s only syringe exchange program may closeLast month Juneau's Four A's exchanged more than 3,000 syringes. Due to federal funding cuts, they may close their doors.
Feds grant $10 million to Juneau airport to replace support building with ‘serious life safety hazards’The grant will cover replacing a hangar built in 1966 that was later repurposed to store sand and chemicals. The project is expected to have significant impact on the local economy.
Candidates for mayor discuss economic issues at chamber of commerce forumCandidates Beth Weldon, Norton Gregory and Saralyn Tabachnick participated in the packed forum at the Moose Lodge. Norton Gregory joined by phone.
Permanent Fund managers to look for in-state investment opportunitiesIt sets a goal of increasing the amount of the Permanent Fund assets invested in-state to at least 5 percent in five years.