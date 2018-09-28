Guitar concert, the Juneau Police Department, and First Friday

On Monday, Scott Burton hosts Juneau Afternoon. We’ll check in with the Juneau Police Department, preview next Wednesday’s KRNN Spotlight Series guitar showcase: The Joy of Strings, and we’ll hear what the Juneau Artists Gallery is up to for First Friday.

Mind Over Matter returns to the air this Monday on KTOO at 7 p.m. Join Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guest, Department of Corrections Commissioner Dean Williams, to explore the Norway prison model and what we can learn from it. That’s this Monday, 7 p.m. on KTOO for Mind Over Matter, a live show exploring issues close to Alaska’s heart.

KRNN and KXLL will be off the air for a few hours for routine maintenance starting at noon
