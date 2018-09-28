Guitar concert, the Juneau Police Department, and First Friday

On Monday, Scott Burton hosts Juneau Afternoon. We’ll check in with the Juneau Police Department, preview next Wednesday’s KRNN Spotlight Series guitar showcase: The Joy of Strings, and we’ll hear what the Juneau Artists Gallery is up to for First Friday.
Mind Over Matter returns to the air this Monday on KTOO at 7 p.m. Join Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guest, Department of Corrections Commissioner Dean Williams, to explore the Norway prison model and what we can learn from it. That’s this Monday, 7 p.m. on KTOO for Mind Over Matter, a live show exploring issues close to Alaska’s heart.
Recent headlines
To institutional gatekeepers, indigenous artists say, ‘share your power’Tlingit and Dena'ina playwright Vera Starbard says she let non-indigenous audiences compromise her art.
Juneau’s only syringe exchange program may closeLast month Juneau's Four A's exchanged more than 3,000 syringes. Due to federal funding cuts, they may close their doors.
Feds grant $10 million to Juneau airport to replace support building with ‘serious life safety hazards’The grant will cover replacing a hangar built in 1966 that was later repurposed to store sand and chemicals. The project is expected to have significant impact on the local economy.
Candidates for mayor discuss economic issues at chamber of commerce forumCandidates Beth Weldon, Norton Gregory and Saralyn Tabachnick participated in the packed forum at the Moose Lodge. Norton Gregory joined by phone.