Candidates for mayor discuss economic issues at chamber of commerce forum

With less than a week until Juneau elects its new mayor, the Juneau Chamber of Commerce held a forum Thursday focused on ideas for promoting business in Juneau and improving the local economy.

Mike Satre, president-elect of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, moderated Thursday’s forum at the packed Moose Lodge.

“Because this is the government that’s closest to us. This is — Our local government is the one that affects our daily lives … it’s very important that we pay attention to those that are running for mayor and Assembly.”

Beth Weldon, Norton Gregory and Saralyn Tabachnick participated.

Satre led with a question about support for the Juneau Access Project, also known as the road.

The state lost federal funding for the project earlier this year. But proponents like the chamber continue to advocate for an extension of Juneau’s road north up the Lynn Canal.

They say making it possible to drive to and from Juneau would make it a more attractive place to live and bring down freight costs for local businesses.

Both Weldon and Gregory said they would look for ways to resurrect the project if elected.

Tabachnick said she would rather see the city focus on improving the Alaska Marine Highway System because the road is a distraction.

“It’s also something that is not in our control,” she said. “We don’t have control over an access road. That’s up to the state and the federal government.”

Satre also asked about two issues that almost ended up coming before voters on the local ballot.

The Juneau Assembly rejected a proposed ballot measure that involved raising property taxes to pay for more child care slots.

Another involved city funding for a new Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

Weldon and Gregory both served on the Assembly until last month, when they resigned to run for mayor just before the ballot measure votes.

Weldon said she would have voted to place the child care question on the ballot.

“Should child care be a core part of government functions? And we need to know that from the public, because if the answer is ‘yes’, we have to find funding.”

Opinions varied on funding for the new JACC. Both Norton and Weldon said they had reservations about the ballot proposal but support the concept.

Tabachnick said expanding the city’s arts and culture center is critical to diversifying Juneau’s economy.

Satre asked candidates what they think poses the greatest challenge to attracting investment and promoting business in Juneau.

Gregory, who works for the Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority, pointed to the high cost of housing. He was traveling but joined by phone.

“If we want to induce new business in our community and we want new families with new ideas, as well as our existing families, to continue to live in our community, we have to have an affordable place for those people to live,” Gregory said.

All three candidates also mentioned working closely with the Southeast Conference and neighboring communities to ensure Juneau remains accessible. Many in the region rely on Juneau for essential services and shopping.

Before ending the forum, Satre posed a series of brief questions to candidates.

He asked whether they support the city building a second crossing over Gastineau Channel to Douglas Island. All three said yes.

He also asked whether they support statewide Ballot Measure 1, which aims to protect salmon habitat across the state.

Only Tabachnick raised her hand in support.

The fourth mayoral candidate, Cody Shoemaker, did not respond to the chamber’s invitation.

Early voting is already underway ahead of Election Day next Tuesday.