Animals in Action: videos of critters by Bob Armstrong

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, September 28, 2018. We’ll get a preview of naturalist Bob Armstrong’s new video series called Animals in Action, and a fundraiser where they’ll be featured. Eaglecrest will get us excited for winter, and we’ll see what’s cooking this weekend on Foodie Friday.
Recent headlines
-
Permanent Fund managers to look for in-state investment opportunitiesIt sets a goal of increasing the amount of the Permanent Fund assets invested in-state to at least 5 percent in five years.
-
Mount Polley engineers face disciplinary hearingsEngineers at the Canadian mine that discharged millions of gallons of cubic yards of tailings stand accused of negligence by their professional peers. The copper-gold mine is upstream from salmon-producing rivers that feed into Alaska.
-
Murkowski: Kavanaugh debate now about ‘victims and their ability to tell their story’Sen. Murkowski is one of the few Republicans who may be a swing vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
After one year, Feds examine how DOT takeover of environmental reviews is workingThere are few areas that could be improved -- like one instance where the state should have held a public hearing -- and didn’t. And there are questions about having enough staff and allocating the time and money they need for training.