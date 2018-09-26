Newscast – Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Stories include an Anchorage rapper who is sentenced on drug charges, military exercises planned for the Fort Greely area next week, and the October climate forecast for Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
After one year, Feds examine how DOT takeover of environmental reviews is workingThere are few areas that could be improved -- like one instance where the state should have held a public hearing -- and didn’t. And there are questions about having enough staff and allocating the time and money they need for training.
-
The man who translates climate change data for Alaskans is retiring. Here’s a Q+A.Alaska's summer may have seemed cold. And it was, compared to the previous few. But it was actually still significantly warmer than the previous three decades. Rick Thoman, who's retiring from his job as a federal climatologist, talks about how sometimes our brains can tell us different things than the data.
-
Alaska has a climate change policy. Now what?The state of Alaska recognizes that climate change is happening. And rather than wait around for outside help, the 37 page document outlines the prospect of local solutions to mitigate the damage.
-
Body of man recovered from Treadwell Mine Glory Hole on DouglasThe cause of death remains unknown after Juneau authorities pulled the body of a man from the Treadwell Mine Glory Hole Tuesday.