Body of man recovered from Treadwell Mine Glory Hole on Douglas

The cause of death remains unknown after Juneau authorities pulled the body of a man from the Treadwell Mine Glory Hole Tuesday.
According to a Juneau Police Department release, a hiker walking by the Treadwell Mine Glory Hole on Tuesday afternoon reported seeing a male body floating in the water.
Police and Capital City Fire and Rescue responded to the area and began efforts to remove the body. CCFR called in a special team to help navigate the steep terrain around the Glory Hole.
Police say it took several hours for the team to retrieve the body.
No visible signs of trauma or injury were present that would indicate immediately how the man had died, according to police. The body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy.
Based on a driver’s license found in the man’s clothing, police identified him as a 56-year-old Washington state resident. Records indicate he may have lived in Juneau between 30 and 40 years ago.
Police are currently working with law enforcement agencies in Washington state to contact the man’s family.
