Watch: Juneau-area statehouse candidates debate at Native issues forum

The six candidates for the Juneau-area seats in the Alaska Legislature are participating in a forum at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall this lunch hour.
The candidates are independent Chris Dimond and Democrat Sara Hannan for House District 33, Republican Jerry Nankervis and Democrat Andi Story for House District 34, and independent Don Etheridge and Democrat Jesse Kiehl for Senate District Q.
The forum was organized by the organization Get Out the Native Vote, the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska and several other partner organizations.
The general election is Nov. 6.
