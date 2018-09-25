Shortbread, divas and a new public market

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Divas Charlotte Truitt and Alyssa Fischer will not only preview Juneau Lyric Opera’s Who’s Your Diva, but they’ll sing live for us! We’ll also hear about a new public market at the APK, and how authors and artists can apply for a vending space. And Chef Stef will tell us how eating shortbread can benefit Juneau high schools.
