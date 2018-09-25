Newscast – Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Stories include a pilot killed in Rainy Pass, charges filed against a Kotzebue man for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl, and plans have been abandoned to export Alaska bison for a Russian bio-engineering experiment.
Recent headlines
-
Chinese tariffs hit Southeast Alaska’s struggling timber industryTariffs will be placed on trees shipped to China: a response to President Donald Trump’s latest wave of tariffs on Chinese goods.
-
Hackers are selling Alaska Air, other airline miles for cheap on the dark webA tech writer's leading theory is that hackers are stealing the miles through phishing emails or through wholesale data breaches.
-
Watch: Juneau-area statehouse candidates debate at Native issues forumThe six candidates for Juneau-area seats in the Alaska House of Representatives and Alaska Senate discuss issues at a forum organized by Get Out the Native Vote and Southeast partner organizations.
-
State of Alaska charges 41-year-old in death of Kotzebue girlOn Monday afternoon, officials announced nine charges against 41-year-old Peter Wilson, including murder, kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor.