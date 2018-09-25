Collaborative program builds affordable homes for Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. We’ll learn about a collaboration between CBJ, UAS and the Juneau Housing Trust to build affordable housing. And KTOO reporter Adelyn Baxter will tell us about the First Alaskans Institute’s Social Justice Summit and the Alaska Native language emergency declared by Governor Walker.
Recent headlines
Chinese tariffs hit Southeast Alaska’s struggling timber industryTariffs will be placed on trees shipped to China: a response to President Donald Trump’s latest wave of tariffs on Chinese goods.
Hackers are selling Alaska Air, other airline miles for cheap on the dark webA tech writer's leading theory is that hackers are stealing the miles through phishing emails or through wholesale data breaches.
Watch: Juneau-area statehouse candidates debate at Native issues forumThe six candidates for Juneau-area seats in the Alaska House of Representatives and Alaska Senate discuss issues at a forum organized by Get Out the Native Vote and Southeast partner organizations.