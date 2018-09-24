Troopers find Fort Wainwright’s soldier’s body in car

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers found the body of a Fort Wainwright soldier who had been missing for nearly a week.
The troopers were at Harding Lake on Saturday investigating a report of an apparently abandoned vehicle, the Fairbanks Daily News Miner reported .
The vehicle belonged to Mason Heimer, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. His body was found inside.
No foul play is suspected, the troopers said.
Mason Heimer’s next of kin has been notified. His body has been sent to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Mason Heimer was reported missing early Monday morning.
His father, Doug Heimer, travelled from Texas to help local law enforcement agencies look for his 22-year-old son.
Mason Heimer lived on Fort Wainwright, where he was a construction engineer and had been stationed for eight months, his father said.
He reportedly spent Sunday night with a soldier from his unit who he stayed with often in the Chena Ridge area.
On Monday morning, his sergeant received a text from Mason Heimer saying he was sick and would be going to get checked out.
Security footage shows Mason Heimer near the Fort Wainwright gate, shopping at Walmart and a McDonald’s.
“Then he went off the grid completely,” his father said.
Mason Heimer’s sergeant called Doug Heimer to tell him his son was missing, and the father immediately got on a plane bound for Alaska.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
