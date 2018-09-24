Newscast – Monday, September 24, 2018

Stories include two Fairbansk hunters killed in airplane crash, governor declaring a linguistic emergency for 20 Alaska Native languages, and state charges expected in Kotzebue girl’s death.
Recent headlines
Proxy hunters help harvest moose for those who can’tHunting and butchering a moose is no small task. That’s why Alaska Department of Fish & Game sometimes allows people to hunt on behalf of those who may not be physically capable.
State defends no-jail sentence in Anchorage assault caseThe Alaska Department of Law stood by a judge's sentence that calls for no jail time for an Anchorage man who authorities say offered a woman a ride and choked her until she was unconscious.
Two men charged as feds crack case of missing Anchorage mammoth tuskProsecutors are charging two men with stealing a 10,000-year-old mammoth tusk from the federal Bureau of Land Management in Anchorage. The indictment appears to be a break in a case that had gone unsolved since the tusk went missing six months ago.
Kids can cast their votes in Juneau mock mayoral electionParents looking for a way to engage their children in Juneau’s local election can take advantage of a Kids Vote event this weekend and next.