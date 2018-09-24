2 Fairbanks hunters killed in airplane crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A crash of a small airplane killed two Fairbanks men on a hunting trip.
Alaska State Troopers say an airplane belonging to 45-year-old Timothy Sonnenberg was spotted crashed and burned south of Gold Creek.
Sonnenberg and 43-year-old Jason Roberts were reported overdue on Friday morning from a hunting trip to the Nenana River.
A pilot reported the crash Saturday.
A military helicopter reached the site Sunday and crew members confirmed two bodies in the wreckage.
Troopers say efforts to recover the bodies are underway. The state medical examiner will conduct autopsies.
Recent headlines
-
State of Alaska charges 41-year-old in death of Kotzebue girlOn Monday afternoon, officials announced nine charges against 41-year-old Peter Wilson, including murder, kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor.
-
Troopers find Fort Wainwright’s soldier’s body in carNo foul play is suspected, the troopers said. Troopers were at Harding Lake on Saturday investigating a report of an apparently abandoned vehicle
-
City of Sitka denies allegations in police whistleblower suitA former Sitka police detective claims he was harassed and demoted for calling out the department’s inappropriate purchase of automatic weapons, among other charges.
-
After power surge, Sitka assists electric customers with insurance claimsAt least 50 homes experienced appliance failures — mostly heat pumps — after a utility contractor snapped a guy wire over a week ago, creating a short between high voltage and lower-voltage power lines.