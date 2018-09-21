Newscast – Friday, September 21, 2018

Stories include a plane crash reported near Igiugig, Association of Village Council Presidents opposing Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, and a preview of a Kids Vote event in Juneau this weekend.
Kids can cast their votes in Juneau mock mayoral electionParents looking for a way to engage their children in Juneau’s local election can take advantage of a Kids Vote event this weekend and next.
Local production ‘Same’ brings stories of gender-based violence to lightThe idea of the show happened out of conversations with friends and colleagues who were angry that stories about gender-based violence weren’t being heard, said director Allison Holtkamp.
Kodiak cooperative sells first offering of local salmonThe salmon caught and processed locally will be sold first to co-op members and then to other residents
Homer residents experiment with a tree from Alaska’s prehistoric pastCould climate change take forests back in time? Kenai Peninsula residents and scientists see evidence that warmer weather is bringing back at least one tree that hasn’t populated Alaska for millions of years.