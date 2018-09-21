Kids can cast their votes in Juneau mock mayoral election

Parents looking for a way to engage their children in Juneau’s local election can take advantage of a Kids Vote event this weekend and next.

The Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children is sponsoring the event Saturday afternoon at the Mendenhall Mall Annex. The event will be happening this Saturday, Sept. 22, and next Saturday, Sept. 29, from noon-2:00 p.m.

According to AEYC Executive Director Joy Lyon, parents can take advantage of the early voting station there while their children cast ballots in a mock mayoral election.

“We really want to make it easier for families with young children to vote and we know they’re very busy and it’s hard to make that time on the actual election day,” Lyon said. “So we have created this event that makes it really fun for kids to be part of that democratic process.”

Lyon said anyone under 18 is welcome to participate. There will also be snacks and prizes.

AEYC also sponsored a candidate night at Dimond Park Field House at the end of August for parents to bring their children to meet with candidates running in Juneau’s Oct. 2 municipal election.

Lyon said they will release the results after the Oct. 2 election to avoid giving away the outcome.

“Typically, where there are kids vote activities, they align very well,” she said. “They’re very predictive of the election.”

They also plan to hold a similar Kids Vote event in October for the state and federal elections.

Early voting for the local election lasts until Oct. 1. Adults can also vote at City Hall during normal business hours.

More information on when to vote, candidate profiles, information on the issues and more are available in the KTOO election guide at KTOO.org/elections