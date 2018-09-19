Meet the School Board and Assembly candidates

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, September 20, 2018. We’ll get a preview of Thursday night’s School Board and Assembly candidate forum at KTOO. We’ll also check in with UAS, and we’ll hear about the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities with Arts Up.
Recent headlines
Real estate experts to advise on the future of downtown Juneau waterfront propertyThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority has contracted a team of real estate experts to help decide what to do with a waterfront property it put up for sale more than two years ago. But the City and Borough of Juneau and would-be developers are losing patience.
Juneauites call on Murkowski to vote no on Kavanaugh nominationAbout 50 community members waved homemade signs. Representatives from the Alaska branch AFL-CIO and Alaska Native community also spoke.
Citing pilot shortage, PenAir reduces flights from Anchorage to St. Paul and DillinghamStarting Oct. 1, the airline will fly between St. Paul and Anchorage three times per week instead of four — and between Dillingham and Anchorage two times per day instead of three.
Juneau’s cruise passenger fee lawsuit heads toward trialAttorneys sparred over the constitutionality of Juneau's head tax levied on cruise ship passengers. The oral arguments in federal court could be a prelude of things to come as the lawsuit heads toward trial.