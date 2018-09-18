“Same: Local Stories of Gender-Related Violence” premieres Saturday

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Participants of “Same: Local Stories of Gender-Related Violence” will preview Saturday’s performance at Perseverance Theater. We’ll also hear about the Capital City Brewfest and Dancing in the Streets with Gamble and the High Costa Living.
Recent headlines
Citing pilot shortage, PenAir reduces flights from Anchorage to St. Paul and DillinghamStarting Oct. 1, the airline will fly between St. Paul and Anchorage three times per week instead of four — and between Dillingham and Anchorage two times per day instead of three.
Juneau’s cruise passenger fee lawsuit heads toward trialAttorneys sparred over the constitutionality of Juneau's head tax levied on cruise ship passengers. The oral arguments in federal court could be a prelude of things to come as the lawsuit heads toward trial.
For methane researcher, golf course bubbles are a first"It’s an area that I and some other colleagues have started thinking about: can you get methane forming in terrestrial environments? But it’s a very new area of science," carbon scientist Katey Walter Anthony said.
Calls of bear sightings are up around Juneau. But why?This season, it seems like more bears have been spotted around Juneau scavenging for food, and scientists think they know why.